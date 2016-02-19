LONDON Factbox on Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, one of five candidates standing for the FIFA presidency in an election on Feb. 26:

- Born in Amman on Dec. 23, 1975, he is the third son of the late King Hussein of Jordan. His mother Queen Alia died in a helicopter crash in February 1977 when he was 14 months old.

- Stood against Sepp Blatter in the FIFA election in May but, despite backing from Europe and other countries, was beaten by 133-73 votes in the first round. Although that did not give Blatter the winning margin he needed, Ali conceded defeat before a second round was held.

- Also lost his seat on the FIFA executive committee because the vice-presidency seat Ali occupied was re-allocated by the Asian Football Confederation to its own president, Sheikh Salman, who is also now standing in this election.

- Decided to stand again following the crisis that engulfed FIFA last year and has repeatedly said on his worldwide campaign trail that "this is FIFA's last chance to get it right".

- Prince Ali was educated in Jordan, the United States and Britain and holds the rank of Major General in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

- He became president of the Jordan Football Association in 1999 and a year later, he founded the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF).

- He successfully campaigned to lift the ban on female Islamic players wearing headscarves in competitions.

- In 2011, he was elected FIFA vice president for Asia, becoming the youngest member of the executive board at the age of 35. He was also elected vice president of the Asian Football Confederation.

- His sister, Princess Haya, served two terms as president of the International Equestrian Federation and their half-brother, Prince Faisal, is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

- His Algerian-born wife is a former television journalist and they have two children.

- Key points of Prince Ali's FIFA election manifesto:

- Supports an expanded World Cup but has not specified how many extra slots he would like to see in the finals. Guarantees that no confederation would lose any slots they now have.

- Would increase the grants FIFA gives to member associations from $250,000 to $1 million every year .

- Wants to "turn the pyramid upside down" giving more power to "the national associations, players, coaches, officials, fans and sponsors."

- William Hill odds to win the presidency: 8/1

- William Hill odds for the other candidates: Sheikh Salman 8/15; Gianni Infantino 6/4; Jerome Champagne 66/1; Tokyo Sexwale 66/1.

