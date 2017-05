Police officers stand in front of the FIFA headquarters during an extraordinary Executive Committee meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH FIFA will hold an extraordinary executive committee meeting in July to discuss dates for the presidential election which will choose a replacement for Sepp Blatter, soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

"(The) extraordinary Executive Committee will convene in July, the precise date to be confirmed within this week," said a spokesman in a statement to Reuters. "For this extraordinary elective Congress, there are currently various date options for discussion at this extraordinary Executive Committee meeting."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)