ZURICH Oct 28 World soccer body FIFA on Wednesday named the seven confirmed candidates vying for the FIFA presidency at a Feb. 26 election.

In a statement, Zurich-based FIFA said the candidates proposed were: Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, Musa Hassan Bility, Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino, Michel Platini, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Tokyo Sexwale.

UEFA chief Platini was suspended this month for 90 days. FIFA said that his candidacy would not be processed by its electoral committee as long as the ban was in force.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)