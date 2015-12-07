ASUNCION Paraguay's Juan Angel Napout, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), has agreed to be extradited to the United States after being arrested in Zurich on charges of involvement in bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights, the ABC daily reported on Monday.

Napout was among 16 football officials charged by U.S. prosecutors on Thursday following a first wave of arrests last May in its investigation of world football's governing body FIFA.

His legal defence team was quoted as saying in the report that Napout had first rejected calls for his extradition but then back-pedalled on the counsel of his lawyers in Boston.

Napout and fellow FIFA executive committee member Alfredo Hawit of Honduras were suspended from football by the FIFA ethics committee for 90 days after their arrests. Hawit is head of the CONCACAF confederation that runs the sport in North, Central America and the Caribbean.

