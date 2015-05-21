(adds codes, no changes to text)

LONDON May 21 Factbox on Michael van Praag of the Netherlands, one of the three men challenging Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency at this month's election.

* Born Sept. 28, 1947 in Amsterdam. His father Jaap van Praag was chairman of Ajax Amsterdam from 1964 to 1978. Under his presidency Ajax built a memorable team featuring Johan Cruyff which won the European Cup three times in succession. * Was a Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) amateur referee for 16 years, then became a member of the federation's refereeing committee. * Followed in his father's footsteps by becoming chairman of Ajax in 1989, keeping the post until 2003. Ajax enjoyed further success under his leadership, winning the UEFA Cup in 1992 and the European Cup in 1995. * In 2008, he was elected president of the KNVB, and re-elected in 2013. Under his presidency the Dutch national side reached the World Cup final in 2010 and the semi-final in 2014. * He has been a member of UEFA's executive committee since 2009. * As a businessman he set up a chain of tax-free audiovisual concessions at airports. * According to UEFA's website, Van Praag is a keen musician playing drums, piano, vibraphone and tuba, and playing in the Dutch national team's Teletoeters band.

His FIFA election manifesto:

Van Praag's manifesto "Football for Everyone" welcomes an expanded World Cup and more money handed back to national associations.

He says: "The development of football throughout the world would be better served by a larger World Cup competition, with proportionally more countries from outside Europe (and South America)."

He is also in favour of utilising technology to help match officials and says he will only stand for one term of office.

* William Hill odds for victory: 16-1

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Douglas Beattie)