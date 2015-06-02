The FBI and U.S. prosecutors are investigating outgoing FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who unexpectedly announced on Tuesday he was quitting his post just days after being re-elected, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Blatter announced his decision six days after the FBI arrested FIFA officials as part of a corruption probe. Blatter had been re-elected to a fifth term as president before he decided to quit.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)