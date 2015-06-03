June 3 The FBI's investigation of soccer governing body FIFA includes scrutiny of how the organization awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 competition to Qatar, a U.S. law enforcement official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the review of the awards to host the tournament would be part of a probe that is looking beyond the allegations in an indictment announced a week ago of officials of world soccer's governing body. Swiss prosecutors said then that they were investigating the 2018 and 2022 bids.

Among issues the FBI is examining is the stewardship of FIFA by its longtime president Sepp Blatter, who on Tuesday unexpectedly announced his plan to resign. (Reporting by Mark Hoseball; Editing by Grant McCool)