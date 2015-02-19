LONDON Feb 19 Luis Figo is proposing an increase from 32 to "40 or 48" teams at the World Cup finals as part of his FIFA presidential manifesto launched on Thursday.

The former Portugal international, launching his campaign at Wembley Stadium, also said a greater percentage of FIFA's income should be spent on grassroots development.

"I believe we should consider proposals to expand the competition to a 40 or even 48 team World Cup," Figo told a news conference.

"Both these options are feasible with an extra three to four days of tournament play. If this expansion were to take place I believe that additional teams should come from non-European nations."

Figo is one of three men challenging incumbent Sepp Blatter. Michael Van Praag, the president of the Dutch FA, and Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the FIFA executive committee, are also standing.

The election takes place at the FIFA congress in Zurich on May 29. (Editing by Justin Palmer)