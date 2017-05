(adds codes, no changes to text)

LONDON May 21 London bookmakers William Hill have installed Sepp Blatter as the overwhelming 1/16 odds on favourite to retain his position as the president of world soccer's governing body FIFA when the election takes place in Zurich on May 29.

Their complete prices are:

1/16 Sepp Blatter Switzerland

12/1 Luis Figo Portugal

16/1 Michael van Praag Netherlands

20/1 Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein Jordan

The vote takes place during the FIFA Congress on May 29. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Douglas Beattie)