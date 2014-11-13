Michael J. Garcia, Chairman of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee attends a news conference at the at the Home of FIFA in Zurich July 27, 2012 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

LONDON Michael Garcia, chairman of the investigatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee, plans to appeal against the report by world soccer's ruling body into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, he said on Thursday.

The tournaments are set go ahead in Russia and Qatar as planned after FIFA's ethics committee said it could find no grounds for reopening the controversial bidding process.

“Today’s decision by the Chairman of the Adjudicatory Chamber contains numerous materially incomplete and erroneous representations of the facts and conclusions detailed in the Investigatory Chamber’s report. I intend to appeal this decision to the FIFA Appeal Committee,” Garcia said in a statement.

In a long-awaited report, the ethics committee said that "the various incidents which might have occurred are not suited to compromise the integrity of the FIFA World Cup 2018/2022 bidding process as a whole".

(Editing by Ed Osmond)