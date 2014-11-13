LONDON Nov 13 Michael Garcia, chairman of the investigatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee, plans to appeal against the report by world soccer's ruling body into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, he said on Thursday.

"Today's decision by the Chairman of the Adjudicatory Chamber contains numerous materially incomplete and erroneous representations of the facts and conclusions detailed in the Investigatory Chamber's report. I intend to appeal this decision to the FIFA Appeal Committee," Garcia said in a statement. (Editing by Ed Osmond)