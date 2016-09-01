Wolfgang Niersbach, president of the German Football Association (DFB) addresses a news conference at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

Theo Zwanziger, former president of the German football association (DFB) and former member of the FIFA's executive body arrives for his trial at a local court in Duesseldorf, Germany February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

Franz Beckenbauer, President of Germany's World Cup organising committee, plays with a golden soccer ball during a presentation next to the Brandenburg gate in Berlin April 18, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

ZURICH Swiss federal prosecutors are investigating soccer great Franz Beckenbauer and three other German soccer officials for fraud and money laundering in connection with the award of the 2006 World Cup to Germany, authorities said on Thursday.

"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened criminal proceedings in connection with the German Football Association (DFB). The suspects were members of the executive board of the organising committee for the 2006 World Cup in Germany," it said in a statement.

It named them as Beckenbauer, Horst Rudolf Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach.

The Attorney General's office said it was working with counterparts in Germany and Austria and that simultaneous searches for evidence were conducted in eight locations on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Miller and Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)