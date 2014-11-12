ZURICH Nov 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again made the shortlist of for FIFA's goal of the year award, giving him a chance to retain the trophy he won last year.

The shortlist featured three goals from the World Cup, including James Rodriguez's astonishing dipping volley for Colombia against Uruguay, and was dominated by acrobatic volleys and long-range shots.

There were no flowing tiki-taka moves or individual runs from the halfway line among the candidates.

Ibrahimovic, who the award last year with his speculative 25-metre overhead kick for Sweden against England, this time made the shortlist with a back-heeled volley in a French league match for Paris St Germain against Bastia.

The other World Cup goals were Tim Cahill's thunderous first-time volley for Australia against Netherlands and Robin van Persie's header from the edge of the penalty area which set the Dutch on the way to a 5-1 win over Spain.

The other candidates included an overhead kick by Diego Costa for Atletico Madrid, an astounding turn and chip by Cruz Azul's Marco Fabian, an acrobatic scissors-kick by Camilo Sanvezzo in an MLS game for Vancouver Whitecaps and a looping volley by Sanfrecce Hiroshima striker Hisato Sato in the J-League.

Swiss midfielder Pajtim Kasami made the shortlist with an angled volley for Fulham against Crystal Palace, which was likened to Marco van Basten's effort for the Netherlands in the Euro 1988 final.

Stephanie Roche's ball-juggling effort for Peamont United in an Irish women's league match completed the list.

The winner will be announced at the FIFA Player of the Year award ceremony in Zurich on Jan. 12.

Erik Lamela's rabona goal for Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League missed the deadline and will have to wait until next year to be considered. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)