JERUSALEM, Sept 11 Israel's Bank Hapoalim said it is cooperating with a probe by U.S. authorities into alleged corruption involving officials from world soccer's governing body, FIFA.

"Within the framework of cooperation by the bank with the investigation in this matter, it has come to the bank's attention that the American authorities are investigating the involvement of various banks, among them, the Bank Hapoalim Group," it said in a statement.

A U.S. investigation has indicted at least 14 people, including former FIFA officials, on charges of money laundering and racketeering. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)