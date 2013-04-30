Soccer-Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester - reports
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
BERNE, April 30 Joao Havelange has resigned as honorary president of FIFA following an investigation into a bribery case involving ISL, the former marketing partner of world soccer's governing body, a FIFA report said on Tuesday.
The report by Hans-Joachim Eckert, head of the adjudictary chamber of FIFA's ethics committee, said Havelange quit his post on April 18. (Reporting by Brian Homewood)
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.