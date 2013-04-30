BERNE, April 30 Joao Havelange has resigned as honorary president of FIFA following an investigation into a bribery case involving ISL, the former marketing partner of world soccer's governing body, a FIFA report said on Tuesday.

The report by Hans-Joachim Eckert, head of the adjudictary chamber of FIFA's ethics committee, said Havelange quit his post on April 18. (Reporting by Brian Homewood)