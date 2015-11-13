ZURICH Nov 13 World soccer body FIFA said on Friday its acting president underwent a successful kidney transplant on Thursday and will be recovering over the next few days.

"Issa Hayatou has never hidden the fact that, for several years now, he has been suffering from a renal insufficiency, a situation that has not, however, prevented him from fully performing his duties at the heart of world and African football's governing bodies, without interruption," Zurich-based FIFA said in a statement.

"He will continue to fulfil his role as acting FIFA president as intended." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)