Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
ZURICH World soccer governing body FIFA's independent ethics committee on Monday imposed life-long bans on two former Honduran officials for involvement in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme to which both have pled guilty.
Rafael Callejas, former president of the Honduran Football Association (FENAFUTH) and a former member of the FIFA Marketing and TV Committee, and Alfredo Hawit Banegas, former acting president of CONCACAF - the confederation that runs soccer in North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean - were banned from all national and international soccer-related activity, the ethics committee said.
Hawit and Callejas were among 16 people charged last December with bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights in a dismantling of a Latin American soccer network by U.S. prosecutors.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.