HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong's de-facto central
bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said on Thursday
it was aware of bribery and corruption charges against officials
from soccer's world governing body FIFA, and was monitoring the
implications for banks.
More than a dozen banks were named in a U.S. Department of
Justice indictment of nine FIFA officials and five sports media
and promotion executives involving more than $150 million in
bribes..
The indictment specifically mentioned $1.2 million being
wired to an unnamed bank account at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Later, $1 million was transferred from the HSBC account through
Standard Chartered Bank in New York to a bank in the
Cayman Islands.
The HKMA declined to discuss individual cases.
It said it was "conscious of the threat that there could be
attempts by money launderers to abuse the efficient banking
systems in an international financial center."
