Journalists are reflected in a logo at the FIFA headquarters after a meeting of the executive committee in Zurich October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

NYON, Switzerland Dutch FA president Michael van Praag is to stand as a candidate for the presidency of world soccer body FIFA, his association said.

"Michael van Praag is a candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA," said a statement. "On Tuesday, Praag sends his official candidacy with the required five letters from associations who support his candidacy to FIFA headquarters in Zurich," it added.

Former FIFA deputy secretary general Jerome Champagne and Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan have already declared their intention to run and challenge incumbent Sepp Blatter.

So too has former France international David Ginola, in what is widely regarded as a publicity stunt.

The Dutch FA made the announcement as Van Praag was taking part in the UEFA executive committee meeting in Nyon, Switzerland. Van Praag, 67, left the meeting without talking to reporters.

"It is well known that I am very worried about FIFA," said van Praag on the Dutch FA website. "It is high time that the organisation is fully normalized and puts its full focus back on football.

"For a time, I hoped that there would be a credible opponent, but that's simply not happened. Then you must not only use words but also act decisively and take responsibility. Therefore I present myself now as a candidate."

European soccer's governing body UEFA did not immediately promise support.

"UEFA believes there should be an open and public debate about the future of FIFA, we believe it would be positive for football if credible candidates seek nominations," secretary general Gianni Infantino told a news conference.

"There is no candidate of UEFA, as a matter of fact because UEFA has no vote."

Blatter, 78, will be standing for a fifth mandate at the FIFA election on May 29 and is widely regarded as the clear favourite to win.

Candidates have until Thursday, exactly four months before the vote, to confirm their bids.

"From now until May 29, there must be an open debate, a public debate about the future of football, and on May 29, each association will decide according to their conscience," said Infantino.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)