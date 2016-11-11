Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
ZURICH The FIFA Ethics Committee's investigatory chamber on Friday called for former Honduran soccer head Alfredo Hawit Banegas to be banned from soccer for life for allegedly taking illegal payments from sports marketing firms.
Hawit, a former FIFA vice president and general secretary of the Honduran Football Association, in April pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in New York to bribery schemes uncovered in a U.S. investigation of corruption within the world soccer body.
In a statement Friday, the investigatory chamber said Hawit deserved a lifetime ban for allegedly violating FIFA's general rules of conduct as well as prohibitions on bribery and corruption.
The case now goes to the Ethics Committee's adjudicatory chamber.
(Reporting by John Miller)
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".