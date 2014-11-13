LONDON A summary of the findings of the report by the FIFA ethics committee's investigation released on Thursday regarding the conduct of the bids for the 2018/2022 World Cups.

AUSTRALIA

The report pointed to "potentially problematic connections between financial and other support for 'football development' and the bidding process."

It said the requests, and Australia's co-operation, "helped create the appearance that benefits were conferred in exchange for a vote thus undermining the credibility of the process."

"Moreover, the report identified certain payments from the Football Federation of Australia (FFA) to CONCACAF which...appear to have been co-mingled, at least in part, with personal funds of the then CONCACAF President who at the time also was a FIFA Executive Committee member.”

The report concluded that "there are certain indications of potentially problematic conduct of specific individuals in the light of relevant FIFA Ethics rules."

BELGIUM/NETHERLANDS

The report "did not identify any issues with regard to the Belgium/Holland 2018 bid."

ENGLAND

The England bid team were heavily criticised for indulging the then FIFA executive committee member Jack Warner.

This included sponsoring a gala dinner in his native Trinidad and helping an acquaintance find part-time employment in the United Kingdom. Warner also requested benefits for Joe Public, a football club he owned in Trinidad, and the country's football federation.

It added that "three of the four FIFA Executive Committee members made improper requests for support or favours towards the England 2018 bid team and/or the FA during the bidding process.

"With regard to at least two of these committee members, England 2018 accommodated, or at least attempted to satisfy, the improper requests."

It said there was "potentially problematic conduct" by individuals which could lead to further investigation.

JAPAN

Distributed gifts to senior FIFA officials, members of the executive committee and some of their wives. The value varied from $700 to $2,000 each.

The executive committee members denied receiving improper gifts and their explanations and perceptions were "troubling", the report said.

The report concluded that any problems "were not even remotely suited to compromise the integrity of the FIFA World Cup 2018/2022 bidding process as a whole."

SOUTH KOREA

The report said that Mong-Joon Chung, a FIFA executive committee member and honorary president of the Korean FA, had sent letters to his fellow members about a proposal to establish a global football fund.

He said South Korea intended to raise $777 million to aid confederations and national associations.

The report concluded that "the Global Football Fund letters created at least the appearance of a conflict or an offer of benefits to FIFA Executive Committee members in an effort to influence their votes."

It concluded that there was a "potentially problematic conduct of specific individuals"

QATAR

The report criticised a lack of transparency in the relations between the Qatar bid team and two advisors, whose conduct "raised concerns in the light of relevant FIFA ethics rules."

The report said the financing of a friendly between Brazil and Argentina, played in Doha in 2010, raised concerns under relevant ethics rules "in particular in relation to certain arrangements concerning payments intended for the Argentina Football Association.

"However, the relevant arrangements were not connected to the Qatar 2022 bid."

The report said that Qatar's sponsorship of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Congress in Angola in 2010, at an estimated cost of $1.8 million, created a "negative impression."

The report said the relationship between the Qatar bid and former FIFA executive committee member Mohamed Bin Hammam, a fellow Qatari who was banned for life in 2011 in a cash-for-votes scandal, was "somewhat distant".

RUSSIA

Russia made a “limited amount” of documents available to the investigation because “the computers used at the time by the Russia bid Committee had been leased and then returned to their owner after the Bidding Process. The owner has confirmed that the computers were destroyed in the meantime.”

The report said Russia attempted to obtain access to the Gmail accounts used during the bidding process from Google USA. “However, the Russia Bid Committee confirmed in a letter dated 1 August 2014 that Google USA had not responded request.”

The report said no evidence was found of colluding between the Russia and Japan bids.

The investigation “considered the evidence available as not sufficient to support any findings of misconduct by the Russia 2018 bid team or any individual involved with it suited to

compromise the integrity of the FIFA World Cup 2018/2022 bidding process.

SPAIN/PORTUGAL

The report did not mention the Spain/Portugal bid.

