NEW YORK, March 25 Former Honduran President Rafael Callejas is expected to plead guilty on Monday to U.S. charges stemming from his involvement in bribery schemes under investigation at soccer's world governing body FIFA, according to a court document.

Callejas, who is also the former president of the Honduran soccer federation and an ex-member of FIFA's marketing and television committee, is scheduled to enter the plea before a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn, New York.

Neither a lawyer for Callejas, who previously pleaded not guilty, or a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn immediately responded to requests for comment.

