LONDON Nov 14 As FIFA is buffeted by the fallout from their report on the investigation into the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, we take a look at world soccer's governing body.

* Governed by Swiss law, FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) is an association founded in 1904 and based in Zurich.

* Although it is answerable to Swiss law in terms of employment of individuals, tax liabilities etc, it is not answerable to anyone else regarding the internal decisions it makes regarding its own governance relating to the game of football.

* FIFA has grown from seven member associations in 1904, to 209 today, and is composed of a Congress (legislative body), Executive Committee (executive body), General Secretariat (administrative body) and committees.

* FIFA's stated aims are three-fold: "Developing soccer everywhere and for all", "organising inspiring tournaments" and "caring about society and the environment".

* The World Cup, staged every four years, is the biggest single-sport event in the world. FIFA says revenue from this year's World Cup in Brazil will be around US$ 4 billion which enables it to run itself, pay a dividend to the host nation and stage around 30 tournaments every four years, from women's and youth football to beach soccer. It is the only event FIFA stages that makes a profit.

*It also allocates vast amounts of its proceeds to its 209 member countries in annual grants through its Goal Project.

* Since 1998, FIFA has been led by president Sepp Blatter. A Swiss Business Administration and Economics graduate from the University of Lausanne, the 78-year-old was General Secretary from 1981 before taking over from Joao Havelange as president.

* A member of the International Olympic Committee, and a member of the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Blatter presides over the Executive Committee, which is the decision making body of FIFA's Congress -- the supreme and legislative body made up of all the member associations each getting one vote.

* The Executive Committee consists of the president, eight vice-presidents and 15 members, appointed by associations. It determines the dates, locations and formats of tournaments including the World Cup.

* Lydia Nsekera of Burundi became the first woman officially elected as a full member of the FIFA executive committee in May 2013 at the Congress in Mauritius after serving for one year as a co-opted member.

* FIFA owns the World Cup, determines its rules and the way the finals of the competition are organised. Its six continental confederations, working in tandem with FIFA, determine the way their own qualifying competitions are organised.

* FIFA though, decides how many finalists qualify from each confederation.

* Since it was founded in 1904, FIFA has only had eight presidents and nine secretary generals. Frenchman Jules Rimet was the longest serving president, in office for 33 years between 1921 and 1954.

* FIFA has only had three presidents in more than half a century: Stanley Rous of England (1961-74), Joao Havelange of Brazil (1974-1998) and incumbent Sepp Blatter since 1998.

* Because of an historical quirk, FIFA has no authority to directly make or change the laws of the game. The International Football Association Board (IFAB), originally established in 1886 by the four British associations, is still the game's ultimate law-making authority.

* FIFA and the four British associations, make up an eight-man panel which determines the laws, which can only be changed with a 75 percent majority vote of those eight members. (Editing by Mike Collett)