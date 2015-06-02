Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
ZURICH, June 2 Sepp Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term.
Blatter, 79, announced the decision at a news conference in Zurich, six days after the FBI raided a hotel in Zurich and arrested several FIFA officials.
He was re-elected after his only rival, Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein withdrew after losing heavily in the first round of voting.
"FIFA has been my life...what counts most for me is FIFA and football around the world," Blatter said.
"An extraordinary congress is to be called to elect my successor as soon as possible."
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.