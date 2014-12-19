MARRAKECH Morocco Dec 19 FIFA's executive committee has unanimously agreed to allow the publication "in an appropriate form" the report on the bidding process for the 2018/2022 World Cups, but gave no indication of when it might happen.

Soccer's governing body had previously said it could not publish the 430-page report of former investigator Michael Garcia for legal reasons but will now do so once "ongoing procedures against individuals are concluded", FIFA president Sepp Blatter said in a statement on Friday.

Garcia resigned on Tuesday after losing an appeal against a published summary of his report, produced by FIFA ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)