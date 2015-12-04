MADRID Dec 4 Spanish media company Imagina
Group has suspended the chief executive and another executive at
its Media World Sports affiliate which has been caught up in a
U.S. soccer bribery investigation, it said on Friday.
Roger Huguet, the chief executive, and Fabio Tordin were
suspended, Imagina said in a statement.
Irantzu Díez Gamboa, previously director-general of
Globomedia Group in Spain, has been named director-general of
Imagina US with immediate effect, it added.
Imagina Group said it would cooperate fully with U.S.
judicial authorities.
Media World was one of the unidentified sports marketing
companies identified in a U.S. indictment in May as having
agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the
Americas, sources told Reuters in July.
FBI agents searched the Miami office of Media World on
Thursday, a Reuters photojournalist said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer)