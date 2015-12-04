(Adds background)
MADRID Dec 4 Spanish media company Imagina
Group has suspended the chief executive and another employee of
its Media World Sports affiliate after they pleaded guilty to
U.S. charges in a probe into corruption in world soccer, the
company said on Friday.
Roger Huguet, the chief executive, and Fabio Tordin, another
executive, were suspended, Imagina said in a statement.
Miami-based Media World was one of the unidentified sports
marketing companies alleged in a U.S. indictment in May to have
agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the
Americas, sources told Reuters in July.
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that
Huguet had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit
wire fraud and money-laundering.
Tordin, the former chief executive of Traffic Sports USA
Inc., pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy
and one count of tax evasion, it said in a news release.
Both men agreed to forfeit more than $600,000 each as part
of their pleas.
Along with other defendants, Huguet and Tordin could face up
to 20 years in prison, and Tordin faces up to an additional five
years for the tax charge, the Justice Department said.
Imagina said it was appointing new management at Media World
and that Irantzu Díez Gamboa, previously director-general of
Globomedia Group in Spain, had been named director-general of
Imagina US.
FBI agents searched the Miami office of Media World on
Thursday, a Reuters photojournalist said.
Imagina said it would cooperate fully with U.S. judicial
authorities. "The group will do everything in its power to
clarify the circumstances in which these events happened," its
statement added.
Soccer bosses from across South and Central America were
among 16 people charged on Thursday with multi-million-dollar
bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights, in a
dismantling of a Latin American soccer network by U.S.
prosecutors.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Potter)