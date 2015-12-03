WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. authorities will name 16 new defendants in an indictment set to be unveiled on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, a law enforcement source said.

The source said the individuals were mainly from the Western Hemisphere and that the indictment deals in part with allegations of corruption in the award of broadcast rights for soccer. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Mica Rosenberg; editing by Grant McCool)