JAKARTA May 31 The Indonesian government has accepted responsibility for a ban imposed by FIFA on its national soccer association over its involvement in the country's domestic league but says it will continue to work to overhaul the competition.

World soccer's governing body banned Indonesia on Saturday due to the government's "effective takeover" of soccer activities in the country after it suspended the national league following a dispute over which teams are eligible to compete.

The ban means Indonesia will be ineligible to compete in the next round of qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Asian Cup, starting on June 11, unless they meet FIFA's demands.

However, FIFA did allow Indonesia's national team to continue playing at the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore because the tournament has already started.

"The government intends to take responsibility for the sanctions and push ahead with reforms in football management that it hopes will allow the country to soon take part in international competitions again," Indonesia's Youth and Sports Ministry said on Sunday.

"We must respect the FIFA Statutes, but this bitter experience has been a lesson for us all (and) ... the government is not ignoring that several strategic steps must be taken as a consequence of the sanctions.

"The government will work together with various related organisations to perfect a blueprint for national soccer reform as quickly as possible to develop a grand strategy that is more comprehensive, transparent, objective and with an overall target of significant achievements in restructuring the management system of national football (in) Indonesia."

INTERFERENCE

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and the state-sanctioned Indonesian Professional Sports Agency (BOPI) have been at loggerheads over whether Persebaya Surabaya and Arema Indonesia could play in the Indonesian Super League (ISL).

BOPI wanted the teams blocked, but the PSSI resisted, forcing the government to cancel the season and suspend the soccer association, which resulted in FIFA's sanctions.

The world governing body takes a dim view of what it terms government interference in soccer and banned Indonesia from World Cup qualifiers next month.

They are scheduled to play Taiwan on June 11 and Iraq five days later in matches that double as qualifiers for the next World and Asian Cups.

The Ministry, however, said it was important everyone worked together to ensure the sanctions were short lived.

"There is no need for blaming each other with the government, because what is needed now is united steps and actions in facing a situation we truly didn't wish for," the Ministry's statement added.

"The PSSI, Youth and Sports Ministry and National Olympic Committee will continue to work in synergy so that the FIFA sanctions do not last too long.

"The Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry will, through a Transition Team, recommence various competitions, at both professional and amateur levels, as quickly as possible."

