U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch makes remarks at a news conference to announce a law enforcement action relating to FIFA, in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

NEW YORK U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been turned into a comic strip hero called "FIFA Slayer" by American women's sports website ESPNW.

Lynch, who has led the Department of Justice's investigation of football's global governing body, was named among 25 women athletes and "influencers" in the annual Impact25 awards from the U.S sports network (es.pn/1lqpDtk).

The Department of Justice indicted 16 soccer officials from the Americas last week in a second wave of indictments following their arrest of FIFA officials in May.

ESPNW asked Marvel comics - famed for superheroes including Spider-Man, Captain America and Guardians of the Galaxy - to create the Lynch character and she is presented holding a football in one hand and a sword over her shoulder. (es.pn/1lqq46O)

"We have no word on whether Loretta Lynch's foot ever nailed a ball into a soccer net, but after this year, her impact on the beautiful game is as legendary as Brandi Chastain's," wrote ESPNW, referring to the former U.S. women's team player.

Golfer Lydia Ko, Women's World Cup winning U.S. soccer player Carli Lloyd, and tennis star Serena Williams are among the 25 women nominated.

(Writing by Simon Evans in Singapore; Editing by Louise Ireland)