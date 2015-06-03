RIGA U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch declined to comment at a press conference on Wednesday on whether FIFA President Sepp Blatter is under investigation as part of a probe by U.S. authorities into the soccer organisation.

"With respect to the FIFA investigation as was announced last week we are not able to comment further on the nature of other individuals who may or may not be under investigation," she said in the capital of Latvia.

"This is an ongoing matter, it is an open case, and so we will now be speaking through the courts."

Blatter said on Tuesday he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation.

A person who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters Blatter was one of those being investigated by U.S. prosecutors and the FBI. Blatter has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Asked if anything had been discovered that would connect suspicious payments with the planned soccer world cups in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, Lynch said:

"The Swiss authorities do have an investigation underway and their investigation covers matters involving the World Cup awarding for 2018 and 2022, and beyond that I am not able to comment."

