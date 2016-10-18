Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Worawi Makudi speaks during a news conference at the association office in Bangkok September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

ZURICH The former head of Thailand's football association (FAT), Worawi Makudi, was banned for five years by FIFA's ethics watchdog on Tuesday on charges of forgery and falsification.

"Due to the fact that Mr Makudi made alterations to the FAT statutes without the approval of the FAT Congress, the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee found Mr Makudi guilty of forgery and falsification," the body said in a statement.

FIFA's ethics committee opened an investigation into Worawi in July 2015 following information that he had been convicted of forgery by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court.

Effective immediately, Worawi was banned from all national and international football-related activities and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,094).

The controversial Worawi had previously been suspended by the world governing body's ethics watchdog in October 2015 after being given a suspended 16-month sentence by the Thai court in July.

He was succeeded as head of the FAT in February this year by former police chief Somyot Poompanmuang and was banned again soon after for failing to respect the earlier suspension.

The 64-year-old, who was on the FIFA executive committee that voted to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar, had been an Asian Football Confederation representative on the committee for 18 years until he was voted off last year.

($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)