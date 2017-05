Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Worawi Makudi speaks during a news conference at the association office in Bangkok September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/files

ZURICH Former FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi has been suspended for 90 days pending a full investigation, the Ethics Committee of soccer's governing body said on Monday.

"The decision was taken... on the grounds that a breach of the Code of Ethics appears to have been committed and a decision on the main issue may not be taken early enough," said a statement. "The case is now the subject of formal investigation proceedings."

