BERNE FIFA has imposed a worldwide ban on two Lebanese assistant referees who were jailed in Singapore this month for accepting sexual favours to fix a club match.

Ali Eid and Abdallah Taleb had been provisionally banned by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) pending a disciplinary hearing and now FIFA has extended the suspension worldwide.

The two were jailed for three months each on June 10, backdated to April 4, when they were detained by police in Singapore. The match referee, Ali Sabbagh, was jailed for six months the following day.

The three Lebanese had been scheduled to officiate an Asian Football Federation match between Singapore's Tampines Rovers and India's East Bengal in April but were hastily replaced hours before kickoff by the AFC. (Editing by Tony Goodson)