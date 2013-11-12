Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
Twenty-six players and one official have had their Italian match-fixing bans extended worldwide, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.
FIFA said that 23 of the players were Italian along with one from Belgium, Belarus and Croatia. The suspensions, ranging from two months to four years, stem from two separate investigations, one in Bari and one in Cremona.
The first case centered on two matches involving Bari in Serie B, against Treviso in 2007-08 and against Salernitana in 2008-09.
The Cremona-based sanctions involved two matches played by Lazio at the end of the 2010-11 season in Serie A.
Manchester United have won just six times at home in the Premier League this season and midfielder Juan Mata says they must start converting draws into victories at Old Trafford if they are to finish in the top four.