Macy's quarterly profit tumbles 39 pct
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales and as higher inventory weighed on margins.
NEW YORK Oct 2 McDonald's joined calls on Friday for FIFA President Sepp Blatter to resign immediately after Swiss authorities said they had opened a criminal investigation into the head of the world soccer body.
"The events of recent weeks have continued to diminish the reputation of FIFA and public confidence in its leadership," the company said in an emailed statement.
The fast food giant's comment came after the Coca-Cola Co made the same plea for Blatter to step down, increasing pressure on the organization to make changes at the top. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Zurich and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.