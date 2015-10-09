Members of the media film the FIFA logo outside their headquarters in Zurich October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday it would hold an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Oct. 20.

The announcement came a day after FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini were suspended for 90 days by FIFA's Ethics Committee. The executive committee had not been due to meet until December.

(Writing by Brian Homewood)