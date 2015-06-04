VANCOUVER, June 4 The head of Canada's soccer association on Thursday bluntly denied he had paid a bribe to world governing body FIFA for the right to host the women's World Cup, which starts on Saturday.

FIFA is in turmoil after seven of its most powerful figures were arrested on corruption charges last month.

Asked whether he had paid a bribe to FIFA to obtain the tournament, Canadian Soccer Association president Victor Montagliani told a news conference: "Absolutely not." (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)