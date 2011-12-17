TOKYO Morocco was confirmed as host nation for the Club World Cup in 2013 and 2014, the first African country to stage the event, FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.

Morocco, which has made four unsuccessful bids for the World Cup, will continue FIFA's policy of taking tournaments to new venues after Russia was awarded the 2018 World Cup and Qatar the 2022 event.

The competition has been held in Brazil, Japan and the United Arab Emirates since it was started in 2000.

