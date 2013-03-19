Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho watches players warm up during a training session at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LISBON Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho did not attend the FIFA Ballon d'Or gala because he was warned by some of those who voted for him as coach of the year that their votes showed up as supporting other candidates instead.

"Am I sorry for not having gone to the gala? No. It was the right decision," Mourinho told RTP television on Tuesday in excerpts from an interview.

"One, two or three people called me saying they had voted for me but the vote showed up as cast for somebody else. So, I decided not to go," he said.

The Portuguese coach and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola lost the 2012 FIFA coach award to Spain's Vicente del Bosque at January's gala.

FIFA said in a statement: "FIFA confirms that the list of votes published on FIFA.com is accurate."

