KATHMANDU, June 28 Nepal's embattled football
chief Ganesh Thapa has reclaimed his role as president of the
All Nepal Football Association, an official said on Sunday,
despite a FIFA probe into allegations of graft on his watch that
has not been made public.
Thapa had voluntarily stepped down from his post following
investigations by world soccer's governing body and the Nepalese
government into allegations he embezzled funds and accepted
bribes from abroad.
Former player Thapa, who is also a member of parliament,
last year acknowledged receiving money from former Asian
Football Confederation President Mohammad bin Hammam, who has
been banned from football for life after allegations he paid
bribes.
As well as two decades leading Nepal's football association,
Thapa has also served as a vice-president of Asia's 47-nation
soccer bloc. He said the money was lent by bin Hammam for
business purposes.
The government's Commission for Investigation of Abuse of
Authority has not brought any charges against Thapa.
Thapa had extended his self-imposed suspension by 90 days to
allow the investigations to run their course. He stepped back
into his role on Thursday, after the acting president died in a
domestic electricity accident.
"The 90 day period expired on June 19, but the ANFA office
was closed for some days due to the death of our acting
president Lalit Shrestha. Thapa has now returned to his duties,"
Indra Man Tuladhar, chief executive officer of ANFA, told
Reuters.
FIFA's ethics committee has not yet revealed the results of
its probe.
Nepal was long part of an Asia-wide bedrock of support for
FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ANFA voted for Blatter during
last May's FIFA presidential election, Tuladhar told Reuters.
Thapa's return to ANFA comes shortly after Blatter announced
he would step down from the body amid a U.S. corruption
investigation into senior members of the international body.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Digby Lidstone)