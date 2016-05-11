FIFA's acting secretary general Markus Kattner attends a news conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

BERLIN Nepal's troubled football association could have a "normalisation committee" imposed on it, unless it reinstates suspended executives and calls an immediate congress, FIFA has warned in a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter, sent to ANFA General Secretary Dhirendra Pradhan on May 9, FIFA's acting Secretary General Markus Kattner said ANFA had failed to act according to its own statutes.

Ganesh Thapa, former president of ANFA, was banned in November 2015 for 10 years and fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,542.32) for a series of acts of misconduct.

Former footballer Thapa had acknowledged receiving money from former Asian Football Confederation President Mohammad bin Hammam, who has been banned from football for life after allegations he paid bribes.

Thapa said the money had been lent by bin Hammam for business purposes.

As well as two decades leading Nepal's football association, Thapa had also served as a vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation, the continent's 47-nation soccer bloc.

Since his departure, however, critics have said little has changed with officials, including acting president Narendra Shrestha, seen as close to Thapa.

Members of ANFA's executive committee, including two former vice presidents who had been critical of Thapa and had taken the issue to FIFA last year, have been dismissed for allegedly missing meetings.

IMMEDIATE CHANGES

"FIFA and AFC would kindly ask you to abide by the following: first to reinstate the four dismissed ANFA members by May 23, 2016 the latest, and second, to convene an ordinary congress of ANFA as soon as possible thereafter," Kattner said in the letter.

"It now appears their dismissal was not done properly," FIFA said, adding ANFA had also failed to convene its congress for more than two-and-a-half years instead of annually.

"This is a contravention to the ANFA statutes," it said.

FIFA said the members' dismissal was also undermining the proper functioning of the association and questioned whether the meetings they had allegedly missed had been properly convened.

"Should these steps not be followed FIFA and AFC would have no choice but to submit the issue to the appropriate FIFA bodies, which would possibly include the establishment of a normalisation committee."

Such a committee would be created in order to get ANFA back in line with its own, and FIFA's, statutes.

The congress must also elect a successor to Thapa while also allow delegates to raise "any issues that are within their rights," FIFA said.

Nepal, under Thapa, was long part of an Asia-wide bedrock of support for disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who has since been banned from football.

In a brief statement, ANFA CEO Indra Man Tuladhar said Shrestha, currently in Mexico for a FIFA Congress, would discuss the matter with FIFA officials on the sidelines of the congress to find the best possible solution.

He said after Shrestha's arrival from Mexico, "the ANFA would find a solution to the matter in a legal way."

FIFA had launched an investigation into the affair last year under Blatter, but it elected a new president in February, with Gianni Infantino pledging to clean up the organisation after the biggest corruption scandal to have hit it.

Dozens of FIFA members, sports administrators and businessmen have been indicted in the past 12 months in relation to FIFA's bribery scandals.

($1 = 0.9736 Swiss francs)

