Barcelona's Neymar sits on the pitch during their Spanish first division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, southern Spain, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

ZURICH Brazilian club Santos have complained to FIFA about Neymar's transfer to Barcelona in 2013, soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"We can confirm that we received a claim from the club Santos concerning the player Neymar and the club FC Barcelona," FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.

"The matter is currently pending and being investigated."

Santos president Modesto Roma announced in May that he intended to take the case to FIFA over an alleged breach of contract.

The club issued a statement on Thursday confirming the move, but denied Brazilian media reports that they had asked for Neymar to be banned for six months.

"Santos have not made any additional request to FIFA, the procedure is underway as requested initially," said the club.

"Santos are only trying to protect our rights and obtain compensation for the damages we have suffered."

