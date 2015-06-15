(Repeating to additional subscribers)

ZURICH, June 15 The Nobel Peace Center is to end it's cooperation with world soccer's governing body FIFA over the "Handshake for Peace" initiative, the center said on Monday.

"The board asks the administration to terminate the cooperation with FIFA as soon as circumstances allow," the Nobel Peace Center said in a statement. "The board also asks the administration to start a dialogue with the Norwegian Football Association for the Handshake for Peace initiative to continue in the future." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Martin Howell)