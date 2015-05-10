ZURICH May 10 The heads of the Israeli and Palestine football associations agreed to "pursue dialogue" after meeting at FIFA headquarters on Sunday, soccer's governing body said in a statement.

However, FIFA did not say whether the Palestine association (PFA) had agreed to drop a proposal for a vote at the FIFA Congress later this month to suspend Israel from international football.

"The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the request made by the PFA for a proposal to suspend the Israeli FA at the upcoming FIFA Congress," said FIFA, adding that its president Sepp Blatter also took part in the meeting.

"Both member associations agreed to pursue the dialogue."

"The discussions followed previous individual talks held by both member associations with FIFA over the past weeks," it added.

"FIFA President Blatter praised the receptiveness shown by both member associations in discussing the matter at the home of FIFA and confirmed that he will travel to Israel and Palestine to meet their respective FA Presidents and Heads of State ahead of the FIFA Congress." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)