ZURICH, June 16 FIFA says it is "disappointed" about the Nobel Peace Center's decision on Monday to end its cooperation on the Handshake for Peace Initiative.

"FIFA is reluctant to accept this unilateral approach on what is a joint initiative between the football community and the Nobel Peace Center," said soccer's governing body in a statement on Tuesday.

"This action does not embody the spirit of fair play especially as it obstructs the promotion of the key values of peace-building and anti-discrimination."