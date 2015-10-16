Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
LONDON The English Football Association has suspended support for Michel Platini's bid to become FIFA president, after learning "more information relating to the issues at the centre of this case from Mr Platini’s lawyers".
In a statement issued on its website (www.theFA.com), the FA said that "as a result of learning this information, the FA board has on Friday morning concluded that it must suspend its support for Mr Platini's candidature for the FIFA Presidency until the legal process has been concluded and the position is clear."
Platini, president of European soccer's governing body UEFA, denies any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
LONDON England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) carrying with him the message that rivals are "petrified" of his team ahead of next month's Champions Trophy on home soil.