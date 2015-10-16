LONDON Oct 16 The English Football Association has suspended support for Michel Platini's bid to become FIFA president, after learning "more information relating to the issues at the centre of this case from Mr Platini's lawyers".

In a statement issued on its website (www.theFA.com), the FA said that "as a result of learning this information, the FA board has on Friday morning concluded that it must suspend its support for Mr Platini's candidature for the FIFA Presidency until the legal process has been concluded and the position is clear."

Platini, president of European soccer's governing body UEFA, denies any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)