UEFA President Michel Platini attends a news conference after the draw for the 2015/2016 UEFA Europa League soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

ZURICH Michel Platini still expects to be elected president of FIFA, despite his provisional ban from the game amid investigations of corruption in world soccer's governing body, the Frenchman told Swiss newspaper Le Matin.

"People want to stop me from standing because they know I have every chance of winning," Platini -- the former French international who headed European soccer body UEFA before his suspension -- was quoted as saying in an interview.

"I get the impression they don't want a former player running FIFA, as if they don't want to give football back to the players. But I am the only one who has a vision right across football," he said, citing his record as player, French team trainer, organiser of a World Cup and UEFA head.

"I am, in all modesty, the best-placed person to run world football."

Platini may be able to run for president of FIFA if he wins an appeal against his 90-day ban, the world governing body said this week.

Outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter and Platini were both suspended this month, plunging FIFA into deeper turmoil as authorities in the United States and Switzerland pursue corruption investigations in which 14 people have been indicted.

Platini is one of seven candidates for the FIFA presidency in a vote scheduled for Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)