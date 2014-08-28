MONACO Aug 28 Michel Platini will not stand for election as president of FIFA next year, UEFA member Michel D'Hooghe, who also sits on the FIFA executive committee, told reporters on Thursday.

UEFA President Platini is due to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.

However, he told the chairman and general secretaries of UEFA's 54 member nations that he had decided not to stand against incumbent president Sepp Blatter. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)